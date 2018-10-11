2018 Fort St. John Council Candidates

Election day in Fort St. John is October 20. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion.

The last advanced voting day is October 17 also from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Click here to learn more about what you need to vote.

Below are videos from each of the 12 candidates running for six seats on Fort St. John City Council.