6.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement

2018 Fort St. John Council Candidates

Election day in Fort St. John is October 20.  The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion.

The last advanced voting day is October 17 also from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Click here to learn more about what you need to vote.

Below are videos from each of the 12 candidates running for six seats on Fort St. John City Council.

Fort St. John City Council Candidates

Local Election News

video
Election

Two minutes with the candidates – Gabor Haris

Adam Reaburn -
The 2018 Municipal Election will be held in Fort St. John on October 20 with advance voting opportunities on October 10 and 17.  Get...
video

Two minutes with the candidates – Becky Grimsrud

video

Two minutes with the candidates – Chuck Fowler

NLC hosting debate on upcoming proportional representation referendum this Friday

video

Two minutes with the candidates – Larry Evans

Other Local Candidates

School District 60
District of Taylor
Hudson's Hope
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.