2018 Fort St. John Council Candidates
Election day in Fort St. John is October 20. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion.
The last advanced voting day is October 17 also from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion.
Click here to learn more about what you need to vote.
Below are videos from each of the 12 candidates running for six seats on Fort St. John City Council.
Fort St. John City Council Candidates
2018 - Fort St. John Candidates - Trevor Bolin
01:47
2018 Candidates Bruce Christensen
01:21
2018 Candidates Larry Evans
02:03
2018 Candidates Chuck Fowler
00:46
2018 Candidates Becky Grimsrud
02:02
2018 Candidates Lila Hansen
01:37
2018 Candidates Gabor Haris
02:02
2018 Candidates Jim Harris
01:14
2018 Candidates Justin Jones
02:04
2018 Candidates Gord Klassen
01:49
2018 Candidates Byron Stewart
02:10
Local Election News
Two minutes with the candidates – Gabor Haris
The 2018 Municipal Election will be held in Fort St. John on October 20 with advance voting opportunities on October 10 and 17. Get...