November saw nearly 300 fewer workers on Site C compared to previous month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The latest employment statistics published by BC Hydro for the Site C dam show that there was a drop of 293 workers compared to October, which also had several hundred fewer workers than the month prior.

In November, there were a total 1,681 people employed at Site C. The number of contractors on site dropped by 298 compared to the previous month, while there were five additional engineers and project team members. Those totals stood at 1,202 and 479 respectively. Since September, the Site C project has shed nearly 700 workers.

The number of B.C. residents employed on Site C as contractors fell from 1,163 to 910, making up 76 percent of contractors. The number of Peace River Regional District resident contractors dropped by a bigger number than in October. Local workers made up 374 or 31 percent of the contractor workforce, which is 130 fewer than in October. Overall, 80 percent of Site C’s workforce hailed from B.C.

Looking at other statistics, the number of women employed at Site C in November dropped by 31, the number of indigenous workers on site dropped by 36. There were also only 11 apprentices employed at Site C during the second-last month of 2017. The 14 temporary foreign workers employed at the dam site in November was identical to the number working on Site C in October.