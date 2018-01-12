PRRD hosting two North Peace Official Community Plan open houses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District is hosting a pair of open houses this weekend to get feedback on the North Peace draft official community plan that was released last week.

The PRRD has been working on drafting the plan since 2015 and held the first open house event on Thursday night in Baldonnel to gather feedback. Area C director Brad Sperling has stressed the importance of the public to give input in the draft of the OCP.

“Without the public’s input, they’re relying on the consulting group and local elected officials to decide this. It’s very important for the public to be out there.”

You can view the OCP online at the Peace River Regional District website. The two meetings will be held Friday, January 12th at the Pomeroy Sport Centre from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., and on Saturday at the Charlie Lake Community Hall from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. A survey can also be found on the PRRD website.