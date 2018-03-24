Fraser Basin Council to help Peace Region Municipalities with Climate Change

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fraser Basin Council announced Friday it would work with six municipalities in Northeast British Columbia to strengthen their resilience to the effects of a changing climate through the recently formed Northeast Climate Risk Network.

The network’s participating communities include the City of Fort St. John, City of Dawson Creek, District of Tumbler Ridge, District of Chetwynd, Village of Pouce Coupe and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

The Fraser Basin Council was chosen by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) to help these communities prepare for a changing climate, understand the associated risks and vulnerabilities, and increase public awareness. The project will develop a regional climate projections report for Northeast BC and will develop community-based vulnerability assessments according to individual community context and needs.

Through the Northeast Climate Risk Network, local leaders will help each other work on innovative approaches and solutions to common challenges and explore ways to integrate climate adaptation into new or existing plans and systems.

“BC’s municipalities are on the front lines,” said Fraser Basin Council Executive Director David Marshall. “They want to understand the impacts of a changing climate, such as more extreme weather events, drought and flood, and to manage in a way that minimizes disruption and increases community resilience.”