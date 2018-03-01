1st Annual St Patricks Day Run

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – St. Patrick’s Day festivities got started a wee bit earlier this year in Fort St. John with the addition of the first annual St Patrick’s Day Run.

The race kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the North Peace Leisure Pool, with the athletes running up to North Peace Secondary and back.

Advertisement

The route featured numerous St Patrick’s Day-themed cheer stations and a water station to support the athletes.

In total, one hundred and twenty-one people took part in the 5k race.

The run was hosted by the Fort St John Irish Dance Society in support of the Watt School of Irish Dance. The Watt School of Irish Dance has been involved in the Fort St John community for over 30 years. Currently, the school has fifty-one registered dancers with nineteen at the Championship level under the instruction of Jo Watt TCRG and Hailey McGuire TCRG.

Six local dancers will be heading to the 2018 World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland next weekend. In July, eighteen of the nineteen Championship level dancers will be attending the North American Irish Dance Championships in Orlando, Florida.

Age Group Winners below:

Men 19+ -Miles Bason 19:26

Women 19+ – Carlee Shenton 25:59

Under 19 – Julian Kemp 24:19