2018 Earth Hour Run To Take Place This Weekend

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team will be hosting the 2018 Earth Hour Run this Saturday.

The run will be taking place at Northern Lights College beginning at 7 pm. The event features a Kids 1K run which begins at 7 pm and the 5k race begins at 8 pm.

Registration is $10 per child, $40 per adult or a family of two adults and up to four children is $60.

Earth Hour is an annual international event that has millions of people participate worldwide. All proceeds from the event directly benefit local environmental programming.

NEAT would like to thank Urban Systems Foundation and Canfor for their generous sponsorship.

Tickets can be purchased at http://energetictickets.ca/event/neat-earth-hour-run/.