5th Annual Toonie K Walk Raises $3800 for Special Olympics FSJ

FORT ST JOHN, BC – The 5th Annual Toonie K Walk took place this past Saturday at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

The walk was hosted by Special Olympics Fort St John to raise funds to support the local programs and athletes. This year, athletes raised an impressive $3800.

Between 10 am and 2 pm, local Special Olympic athletes walked laps of the Northern Vac Track with a goal to cover the track in toonies.

The athletes also had the opportunity to do a few laps with members of the Fort St John Fire Department.

This Friday, ten athletes and two coaches will be headed to 100 Mile House to represent Fort St John in the 5 Pin Bowling Regional Qualifying Meet.