Aboriginal hockey team hosting Pub night at Brewhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The local Canadian Brewhouse is teaming up with Outlaw Aboriginal Youth hockey team for a Pub night this weekend.

The event will feature door prizes, silent auction and a 50/50 draw. Tickets are $10 a piece and include a free drink and entry fee. Members of the team will be in their jersey’s selling tickets at locations around the city including Enerplex and Totem Mall on Saturday.

The event takes place on Saturday from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets text/call 778-256-9720.