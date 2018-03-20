Alberta factoring in Trans Mountain pipeline in budget forecasts

EDMONTON, A.B. — Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci says his province will rely on anticipated revenue from an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline to balance the budget within five years.

Ceci says revenue from the yet-to-be built expansion, along with expected revenue from a replacement pipeline to Wisconsin, will be factored into forecasts in the upcoming budget he is to table on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ceci says it will include a plan to erase the deficit by 2023.

In 2016, the federal government approved both the Wisconsin Line 3 replacement and Trans Mountain, which would triple the amount of crude shipped from Edmonton to the port at Burnaby, B.C.

The project is facing delays and court challenges.

As well, B.C. Premier John Horgan is going seeking a legal ruling as to whether his province can restrict higher levels of oil coming into the province while his government reviews oil-spill safety measures.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has said Trans Mountain is critical to Canada’s energy future and she plans to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to give her the power to curtail oil shipments to B.C. in retaliation.