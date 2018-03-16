Alliance Church to host Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Fort St. John next month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with the Alliance Church in Fort St. John, with the help of Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer, will be hosting a Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in the Energetic City next month.

Andrew McGregor said the Prayer Breakfast used to held in Fort St. John up until 2013, when the event went on hiatus. He said that he wanted to host the event again this year to honour local elected officials, firefighters, police, and others that make such contributions to the community.

McGregor said that the event’s committee, of which he is a member, asked MP Zimmer to help host the event, since he’s chaired the National Prayer Breakfast Committee for the past four years. This year, the breakfast will feature a performance from Manitoba-based band The Colour, whose music is described by McGregor as “a Christian version of One Direction.”

In addition to Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman, the breakfast invitees also include Zimmer, Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, and officials from the City, the Fire Department, and the local RCMP detachment. McGregor explained that this year, the committee wanted to focus the breakfast on honouring those from the Fort St. John area before possibly expanding to a regional event in the future.

The Mayors Prayer Breakfast is taking place on Saturday, April 21st at the Northern Grand Hotel. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fort-st-john-mayors-prayer-breakfast-tickets-43218515744