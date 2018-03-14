News

Regional Another truck possibly shot on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie By Chris Newton -

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties in Grande Prairie are investigating after a vehicle was allegedly damaged by a gunshot on Highway 40 south of the Swan City.

On Tuesday morning at around 9:30, a vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 40, two kilometres north of the Wapiti River bridge when the driver heard a loud noise and noticed the vehicle’s windshield had been damaged. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the damage to the windshield is believed to be from a firearm.

This isn’t the first incident of shots fired south of Grande Prairie. Last October, three trucks were shot while driving along Highway 40, and in November another pickup truck was damaged by at least one bullet while travelling along the Forestry Trunk Road southeast of the city.

Cpl. Shawn Graham with the Grande Prairie RCMP said that at this time, police do not believe this incident is connected to any previous incidents along that stretch of road.

Police are asking anyone with information about the matter to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com