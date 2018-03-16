Sports Archery Club’s season begins next week at new location in Stonebridge Hotel By Brady Ratzlaff -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club has moved to the Stonebridge Hotel.

The club will now have its indoor shooting taking place inside the hotel’s Alexander Ballroom, allowing for more nights of archery compared to its old location in Taylor. The club’s management felt that it was the best solution as a test to get a feel for a new proposed building that could potentially be built in two years’ time.

The schedule for the upcoming season is listed below.

Monday: 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Junior program starting March 19th for six weeks.

Wednesday: 6:30-9:00 p.m. – General shooting

Thursday: League night starting March 22. Practice at 6:30 p.m. scoring starts at 7:00 p.m. for eight weeks.

Sunday: 2:00-4:00 p.m. General shooting.

March 23rd: Ladies night every second Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

March 30: Date night from 6:30-9:00 p.m. – $10 fee per person.

Registration is now open for the upcoming traditional tournament on April 7th beginning at 10:00 a.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for kids that will feature targets 300 cm in size over two rounds of 60 arrows each. No sights, stabilizers, or compound bows are allowed in the tournament. Limited club equipment is available which will be free to members and cost $10 to rent for non-members.

To reserve equipment or more information visit [email protected] or www.newtotemarchery.com