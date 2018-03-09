Atom Flyers host Grande Prairie in Game 2 of Peace League finals this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Atom A Rotary Flyers are playing for the All Peace League Tier 2 banner this weekend.

This is the teams final game as part of the two-game total goals scored series for the Peace League championship. They lost to Grande Prairie in Game 1 by the score of 4-3 last weekend. The boys will have to beat Grande Prairie by two goals or more in order to capture the banner.

Game 2 is set to take place on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sport Centre’s West rink. Puck drop is noon.