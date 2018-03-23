B.C. Government announces changes to hunting regulations

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is amending Wildlife Act regulations to enforce the closure on the grizzly bear hunt, increase the amount of meat a hunter retrieves from big game species and require hunters to carry all their species licences during a hunting trip.

The changes come into effect April 1, 2018.

To help enforce the ban on all grizzly bear hunting, taxidermists and tanners will be required to report information about any grizzly bears or grizzly bear parts brought to them. Mandatory components of the report include evidence establishing legal possession, such as a licence or permit. Failure of a taxidermist or tanner to submit a report within 10 days of acquiring any grizzly bear parts will result in a violation ticket of $230.

Taxidermists and tanners may still work on legally possessed grizzly bear parts that were harvested or collected before hunting of grizzly bear was closed or grizzly bear parts that were harvested or collected outside of British Columbia.

The requirement for a hunter to collect edible portions will include taking neck and rib meat, in addition to the four quarters and loins.

Also, the requirement to remove the edible portions will apply to the cougar, in addition to mule (black-tailed) deer, white-tailed deer, fallow deer, moose, elk, mountain sheep, mountain goat, caribou, bison and black bear.

While hunting, hunters will be required to carry the species’ licences obtained or held for the current licence year, including cancelled and uncancelled licences, and produce these licences upon request of a conservation officer.