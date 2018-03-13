Home Canadian Press B.C. premier says court is the best place for pipeline debate

By
Canadian Press
-
Premier John Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver at a press conference announcing changes to provincial election campaign finance rules in September. Photo by Government of BC

VICTORIA, B.C. –  British Columbia Premier John Horgan says the best route for the ongoing Trans Mountain expansion pipeline dispute with Alberta is through the courts.

He says B.C. will stick to its legal plan to test its jurisdiction on environmental and economic grounds.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said last week her government will not stand for further delays on a project that is vital to Alberta and the rest of Canada.

Notley is promising to cut oil and gas exports if B.C. delays the pipeline.

The $7.4-billion pipeline expansion would triple the amount of Alberta crude going from Edmonton to Burnaby.

British Columbia has retained lawyer Joseph Arvay to prepare a reference case in the courts to test the province’s right to protect its land, coast and waters.

Alberta recently ended a ban on wine from B.C.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

