BC Hydro crews to replace over 400 power poles in Fort St. John this year 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro says it will be replacing 440 wooden power poles in Fort St. John over the next few months, with the Crown Corporation to replace over 9,000 poles across the province.

According to BC Hydro, the power poles each last between 40 and 50 years on average, deteriorating over time due to adverse weather, insects, and wildlife. The utility has 900,000 wooden poles holding more than 58,000 kilometres of power lines and 278,000 transformers across B.C.

Hydro says that to ensure the safety of its crews and the public, electricity may need to be disconnected when aging poles are replaced. The company added that customers will be notified in-person, by mail or with a phone call about the scheduled maintenance outages.