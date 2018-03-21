BC Hydro gives $48,000 in GO Funding to Fort St. John non-profits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro announced today that it will be giving out $48,000 in grants through its Generate Opportunities Fund to five non-profit organizations in the Fort St. John area.

The Fort St. John and District Palliative Care Society, Fort St. John and District Hospital Foundation, North Peace Justice Society, and the Fort St. John and Area Senior’s Care Foundation each received grants of $10,000. The Josh Lequiere Society, also based in Fort St. John, received a grant of $8,000 to help fund sports activities for children of underprivileged families.

The $800,000 GO Fund was established in September 2016 as part of Site C mitigation measures to help support area non-profit organizations providing services to vulnerable groups, including children, families and seniors. This is the fifth time grants have been awarded from the fund. Since the GO Fund was started, BC Hydro has granted a total of $196,645 to 22 projects.

The GO Fund, which is administered by Northern Development Initiative Trust on behalf of BC Hydro, is being distributed over an eight-year period. Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis and funds are distributed on a quarterly basis.