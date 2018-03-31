BC Hydro submits annual construction report for Site C to BCUC

VANCOUVER, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has submitted it’s annual report to the British Columbia Utilities Commision about the construction of the $10.7 billion Site C Dam.

The report covers construction milestones, permits and the priorities for 2018. Hydro says $2.127 billion had been spent as of December 31, 2017, and that river diversion has been pushed back to 2020, a year later than planned, due to construction delays.

Hydro continues to say the river diversion delay won’t delay the project being completed by 2024. Hydro says they had extra built into the schedule issues such as this.

Hydro also says there will be many improvements to increase oversight of the project. The Provincial Government noted more oversight would be put in place when they confirmed the that the project would continue.

In 2018 there are several key construction activities. Hydro says they will focus on excavations on the north bank for slope stability and diversion inlet portals. Work will start on the earth filled dam and crews will begin on the western portion of the Highway 29 realignment. The generating station and spillway civil works contractor are expected to be on site starting in the spring of 2018.

Read the full report submitted to the BCUC below