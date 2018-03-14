BC Hydro to negotiate power purchase agreements with Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro says that it plans to pursue electricity purchase agreement negotiations with two First Nations in the Peace Region.

The West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations are partners with Natural Forces in the Sukunka Wind and Zonnebeke Wind projects near Chetwynd. Each of the wind projects is comprised of four wind turbines that are located east of Highway 29 near the former Natural Springs Golf Resort roughly 15 kilometres south of Chetwynd.

Advertisement

BC Hydro said that it plans to pursue power purchase agreement negotiations with three other First Nations power projects in B.C. The five projects were selected because they are part of Impact Benefit Agreements with BC Hydro and have significant First Nations involvement. The Standing Offer program is a non-competitive, streamlined process with set pricing for small, clean energy generation projects. Hydro says that the Micro Standing Offer program requires the project have significant First Nations ownership and active participation.

“Moving forward with the development of these energy projects is a step in the right direction in creating opportunities for First Nations in the province, while also contributing to B.C.’s clean energy future,” said Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister Michelle Mungall.

“Through the Standing Offer and Micro Standing Offer programs, we’ve seen the development of small-scale renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and biomass throughout the province. These projects contributed over 300 gigawatt hours of clean energy to BC Hydro’s system in 2016,”said BC Hydro CEO Chris O’Riley. “The five latest projects demonstrate our commitment to creating opportunities for Indigenous groups in B.C.”