Beaverlodge RCMP seeking public’s help in locating robbery suspect

BEAVERLODGE, AB. – Beaverlodge RCMP are seeking the publics help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On March 8th, at roughly 12:53 p.m., a man entered the Beaverlodge Hotel and Tavern and played VLT’s. The suspect then approached an employee and demanded that she open a safe and appeared to have a weapon.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as Caucasian standing 5’5″ tall with light possibly orange facial hair. He was wearing track pants, a sweater and toque which were all black in colour, sunglasses and grey running shoes.

Police are requesting that if you have any information about this incident to please call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.