Black Sox seeking players for upcoming baseball season

Brady Ratzlaff
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John’s Baseball team is seeking to add experienced players with a background in baseball or fastpitch for the upcoming season.

The Black Sox are part of the Wheatbelt Baseball League which consists of a handful of Northwest Alberta teams along with Dawson Creek.

The season starts in May, while the team is currently seeking sponsors to help pay season fees.

For more information or to register email Evan Jeannotte at [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

