Blizzard Bike Club kicked off their 2018 season this past weekend

BALDONNEL, B.C. – The Blizzard Bike Club kicked off their 2018 racing season this past weekend.

It was a beautiful day for the first race of spring. Four adventuresome riders braved the slush and mud on the Roubaix course for a 24 km loop. Conditions varied from clear pavement to snow, slush, gravel and mud.

Ben Dawson managed to slightly edge out 2017 series winner Robert Sapp in a sprint finish, with Dan Webster racing in for third, and Rick Newlove charging past the finish line for fourth.

All gave a great effort and we are looking forward to seeing them out for race number two which is set to take place on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Baldonnel School.

The results were as follows.

1st – Ben Dawson : 52:01

2nd – Robert Sapp : 52:03

3rd – Dan Webster : 57:17

4th – Rick Newlove : 1:03:57

Submitted by Pat Ferris, edited by Brady Ratzlaff.