Sports Blizzard Bike Club season set to start this weekend By Brady Ratzlaff -

BALDONNEL, B.C. – The Blizzard Bike Club is kicking off their 2018 season with their first race on Sunday.

The race at the Baldonnel School will be the first of three each of the following Sunday’s that will feature snow, ice, gravel, and mud all in the same loop.

This is the 22nd year doing the race, with the Bike Club being around since 1982. Their 2018 schedule consists of roughly 150 road, off-road, race time trial, Duathlon, mountain bike, Ranndonneur and train/coach ride events to chose from.

You must be a member to participate.

Sunday’s race gets underway at 2:00 p.m. at the Baldonnel School.

For more information on the 2018 schedule details or to become a member visit www.blizzardbikeclub.com or their Facebook page.