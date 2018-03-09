Bowie to play in PG for the remainder of the WHL season

Prince George, B.C. – Prince George Cougars recent call-up Connor Bowie will be spending the remainder of the season with the WHL team.
Bowie who was drafted in the seventh round (#133 overall) by the Portland Winterhawks and was traded to the Cougars at the trade deadline on January 10th as part of a package deal consisting of players and picks the Cougars received from the Winterhawks in exchange for Dennis Cholowski and Ty Taylor.
Since being called up in early March, the sixteen-year-old has skated in seven games and scored his first WHL goal versus the Winterhawks on Wednesday. He also boats a minus-three rating.
The Cougars currently sit in last place in the WHL’s Western Division standings with a 23-36-8 record and have five games remaining in their regular season.
Bowie finished the Northern Alberta Midget Hockey League season with 27 goals and 27 assists in 27 games played.