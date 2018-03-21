Bus trouble postpones Game 4 of NWJHL Finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies had to postpone their trip to Peace River for Game 4 of the NWJHL Finals last night.

According to Huskies General Manager Jeremy Clothier, the Huskies’ bus blew a supply line while travelling from Fort St. John to Grande Prairie. Clothier explained that the burst supply line caused the bus to leak antifreeze, which needed to be fixed on the side of the road.

However, it turns out that luck wasn’t on the team’s side last night. Shortly after the team’s bus got running again, Clothier said that one of the bus’ tires burst, sidelining the team once again. Though the issue was fixed a short time later, the prospect of the game not starting until after 9:00 p.m. caused the league to postpone Tuesday night’s game until Wednesday.

The Huskies will once again be looking to clinch the NWJHL Championship at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River tonight at 7:00 p.m. Fort St. John time. The team will be live-streaming the game on their Ustream page: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/huskies-hockey