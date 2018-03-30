Busy easter weekend in Fort St. John and the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s a busy Easter Weekend in the Energetic City with a number of events happening around the community.

Here is a list of events you can participate in this holiday weekend.

Junior B Provincials

First, the biggest event is the Alberta Junior B Provincials. There are 16 games in 4 days being played at the North Peace Arena and Pomeroy Sport Centre. For a schedule and tickets, visit www.energetictickets.ca. Tickets are also available at the gates.

Taylor Easter Eggstravaganza

The District of Taylor is holding their annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of family fun with Bouncy Castles, Games, Face painting, and Family Fun! For more details – http://www.districtoftaylor.com/taylor-events/detail/taylor-easter-eggstravaganza

Kin Club 38th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Kin Club of Fort St. John will hold their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at 10 a.m. The event happens at Kin Park. For more information – https://www.facebook.com/events/570035363383210/

Chambers Farm Easter Egg Hunt

Chambers Farm will hold their Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 1st. The cost is $25 per family and it runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information – https://www.facebook.com/events/150320262302145/

Got an event we should add to this list? If you’re a non-profit, send it our way, email [email protected]