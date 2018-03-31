Carbon tax increasing Sunday and other things that will cost you more starting April 1

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Canadian Taxpayers Federation are reminding motorists in B.C. to fill up their vehicles today, as the B.C. Carbon tax increases April 1.

The B.C. Carbon Tax will increase from $30 to $35 per ton on Sunday, April 1, 2018. That means the price of fuel will increase by 1.11 cents per litre, bringing the total carbon tax on a litre of gas to 7.78 cents.

“At a time when other elected leaders in other provinces are standing up to the federal government and refusing to impose a carbon tax on their people, BC is going above and beyond to over-tax people who are already paying some of the highest costs of living in the world. It’s very disappointing,” added Sims. “If Premier Horgan really cared about reducing the cost of fuel in BC, he would cancel tomorrow’s carbon tax hike and roll the carbon tax back,” said Kris Sims, BC Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, it will cost $5.99 in carbon tax to fill up a family sedan, a pick-up truck costs $10 per tank and a super duty diesel pick-up clocks in at more than $17 to fill.

Other things that will cost you more starting April 1, 2018: