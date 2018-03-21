Carson medals with Inconnu swimmers at Alberta Swim Championship

FORT ST JOHN, BC – Nine members of the Inconnu Swim Club made a big splash at the Alberta Swim Championship in Edmonton last weekend.

In preparation for the meet, only five of the nine athletes tapered to maximize success as four others had larger national-level meets coming up in the next month.

Head Coach of the Inconnu Swim Team, Steve Carson said, “The meet had its moments, some good, some bad and some downright ugly. The Alberta Championship showcased the absolute best in the province and was an eye-opener to the tough competition we have in Alberta.”

Regardless of the fierce competition, a few Inconnu swimmers were able to slip into top placements. Owen Lang broke two club records at the competition including the U12 Boys 50 metre and 200 metre Butterfly events.

Lang became the first swimmer in Inconnu history to swim the 50 metre Fly in under thirty seconds as a U12 athlete. He also beat the 200 m Butterfly club record which was previously set by Tytan Carson last year by eight seconds.

Tytan Carson was also able to slip into medal contention in the tough field of athletes. Carson earned himself a gold, silver and bronze in his respective distances and was Inconnu Swim Club’s only medalist at the Alberta Championship.

Three Inconnu swimmers also qualified new times during the meet to compete at the Canada Western Championship. Tytan Carson, Cameron Louie and Griffin Ternier-Smith have now all earned themselves the opportunity to compete at the Championship which will be held in Victoria, April 11-April 15th.

Sadly, Carson is too young to attend Canadian Westerns, and it is unlikely Cameron Louie will attend as he only has one qualifying time. But Head Coach Steve Carson is hopeful that Ternier-Smith will be able to join the current roster at the competition.

Currently, three other Inconnu athletes including Brittney Welsh, Alex Hedges and Eric Louie are planning on attending Canada Western Championships in three and a half weeks time.

The competitive swim season is still in full swing as a good number of Inconnu athletes will be attending a regional competition in Grande Prairie in early May.