News CDN Controls bringing Canadian Forces’ Bold Eagle program to present at NPSS this week By Chris Newton -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — CDN Controls in Fort St. John are once again helping to bring opportunities to First Nations students at North Peace Secondary School, though this year’s event will be expanding on last year’s focus on trades training.

CDN’s Community Relations Coordinator Alex Fanni said that last year, his company hosted a group of First Nations students from the North Peace at the Fort St. John office to learn about what it takes to embark on a career in the electrical and instrumentation trades. CDN entered into a partnership with the Halfway River First Nation to help area First Nations students in opening doors to those career paths.

This year Fanni, who is a veteran of Afghanistan while he served five years with the Canadian Forces, said that he wanted to do something slightly different this year, and got in touch with a friend of his that runs the Forces’ Bold Eagle program. The program, which runs through the summer, is open to First Nations youth living in western Canada and combines Aboriginal culture and teachings with military training.

“The intent of the program is not to have people join the army after, or to go on to some sort of law enforcement career,” said Fanni. “You get light training and you get confidence, and you get all those good things. It’s like cadets.”

Fanni explained that Bold Eagle doesn’t have a big presence in Northeast B.C., and that this week’s presentation at NPSS will be the first time that the program will be partnering with industry to do outreach to students.

Bold Eagle’s presentation to NPSS students is taking place Thursday, March 8th. For more information about the Canadian Forces Bold Eagle program, visit: http://www.forces.gc.ca/en/jobs-caf-aboriginal/bold-eagle-index.page