Chamber hosting Geoscience BC at Tuesday’s luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A delegate from Geoscience BC will be the next guest speaker at the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday.

Geoscience BC is an independent non-profit organization that studies earth science in B.C., collaborating with First Nations, local communities, governments, academia and the resource sector. The organization has conducted a number of studies in Northern B.C. over the last few years, including aerial surveys of mineral deposits, groundwater, as well a natural gas atlas.

Advertisement

The next Chamber luncheon will take place at the Pomeroy Hotel on March 20th from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets for the lunch are $35 for Chamber members and $40 for potential members.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-20-chamber-luncheon-with-geoscience-bc-tickets-43553431486