Charlie Lake Elementary student raises over $13k for cancer patients in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — 10 year-old Charlie Lake Elementary School student Landon Tolsma had probably one of his most exciting and nerve-wracking lunch hours today.

Tolsma, who turns 11 on Sunday, had the close to seven inches of hair that he’s been growing since October shaved off today to raise money for cancer patients in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek. A fundraiser that was launched by his family almost three weeks ago brought in over $13,000 from an initial goal to raise $1,500 to buy scarves and other essentials for those battling with cancer. A bake sale at Charlie Lake Elementary brought in over $700 of the total on Wednesday and Thursday.

Landon said he was inspired to raise the money after his grandmother Suzanne Sutherland shaved her head while undergoing chemotherapy treatment last fall. Sutherland was diagnosed with lung cancer five years ago. Landon’s mom Jackie Tolsma said that Landon’s inspiration for the fundraiser came while his family was shopping for scarves for his grandmother.

Though he might not have his hair at the moment, Landon will be continuing the fundraiser until March 31st. To donate to the campaign, contact Jackie Tolsma by phone at (250) 262-6224, or email [email protected].

All of the donations received will be posted on the Landon’s Wish Facebook group page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1862574167149041/about/