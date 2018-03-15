Charlie Lake Elementary student shaving head for cancer this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A student at Charlie Lake Elementary School is going to be getting his hair cut Friday for the first time in five months to help cancer patients in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

Landon Tolsma, who turns 11 on Sunday, has been growing his hair since October and will be getting it all shaved off tomorrow to raise money for Peace Region residents battling cancer, one of whom is very dear to him. Landon’s mother Jackie Tolsma said her mom Suzanne Sutherland has been battling lung cancer since her diagnosis five years ago.

Tolsma said that her mom was told that her hair might fall out during her most recent round of chemotherapy, which it did after several treatments. Sutherland then made the choice to shave her hair while continuing the treatment. While his family was shopping for scarves for his grandma, Landon found out that the cancer ward at the Dawson Creek Hospital didn’t provide scarves to cancer patients, and wanted to help raise money for the cause.

Tolsma said her son began the fundraising campaign nearly 3 weeks ago with a goal of $1,500. But, as of Thursday morning the 10 year-old has raised an astonishing $10,600. The donations will be divided between the Dawson Creek Chemotherapy Unit to purchase scarves or other essentials, and the Fort St. John Cancer Society to go towards the purchase of a vein viewer along with scarves and essentials.

According to Tolsma, her son’s hair has grown to seven inches in length, but it will all be getting shaved off during lunchtime at the school on Friday. She added that Landon will be continuing the fundraiser until March 31st. To donate to the campaign, contact Jackie Tolsma by phone or email [email protected].