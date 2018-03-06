Cheer teams have a successful weekend in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB. – The Energetic Edge Cheer team was in Edmonton competing at the Western Cheer Challenge over the weekend.

The event was the first for youth and junior cheer teams and they didn’t disappoint. In the Enchant Division the Youth team captured second place, while the Juniors won the Extreme Division.

“It’s our third season,” said head coach Christina Brace. “We do two competitions a year with the second one coming up in April in Kelowna as well as a showcase at Dr. Kearney. The kids practice three days a week during the school year and work on technique and rehearsals.”

The Youth team is made up of dancers from aged 6 to 11 while the Junior team is comprised of kids aged 11 to 14. There is also a pre-school team and a team made up of six to eight-year-olds or mini prep team will compete in Kelowna.