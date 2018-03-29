City selects realtor to sell former fire hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City has selected a realtor to sell the former Fort St. John Fire Hall at the corner of 100th Ave. and 94th St.

At Monday’s meeting, Council reviewed a report from Strategic Services Director Moira Green on the topic of the Brokerage Selection for the sale of the former fire hall, located at 9407 100th Ave. Prior to reviewing the report, Councillor Trevor Bolin was given permission to leave the chamber, saying that his voting on the report’s recommendation made for a potential conflict of interest. Bolin himself is a licensed realtor, but did not submit a bid during the city’s request for proposals process.

Green recommended that the City award the contract to realtor Ron Rogers of NorthEast BC Realty Ltd., as he was the proponent with the highest score. The two other bids submitted were from Kathy Miller of ReMax and Kevin Pearson with Century 21.

The lot, which is located at the corner of 100th Ave. and 94th St. was most recently assessed by BC Assessment in 2016 with a value of $610,000. Rogers’ commission for the lot’s sale is set at five percent on the first $1 million and three percent thereafter, as per City Council Policy 134/17 – Sale of Strategic Lands.

According to Green, the draft 2017 Official Community Plan designates the 100th Ave. corridor as a Major Corridor Development Permit Area. “Objectives for developments within this area are to enhance appearance through landscaping, prioritizing pedestrians and encourage high quality design,” said she in the report.