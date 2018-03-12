Conuma Coal reopening Willow Creek Mine

CHETWYND, B.C. — Conuma Coal Resources announced today that it will be reopening the Willow Creek Mine west of Chetwynd, nearly five years after the mine was idled.

The mine was previously open between 2010 and 2013 when it was owned by Western Coal, which was bought by Walter Energy. In 2013, Walter Energy idled the mine, the first of three metallurgical coal mines that the company idled in the Peace Region into 2014, one year before the company filed for bankruptcy. In 2016, Walter Energy’s three mines in the Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge areas were purchased by Conuma Coal, which reopened the Wolverine and Brule mines last year.

Conuma announced today on its Facebook page that it will be hosting a recruitment open-house for local residents to drop off their resumes in person from March 19th to 23rd between noon and 8:00 p.m. In addition to hiring for vacanties, the company also said it will be starting a large training program. Anyone that lives in Chetwynd and is looking for a career in mining, is also invited to submit their resumes in person during the week-long event at their office next to Peace FM.