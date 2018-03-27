Council awards five capital road improvement projects for 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has approved a list of capital roadworks projects for 2018.

DGS Astro Paving was the low bidder, with a bid of $4.2 million, the City had budgeted $4.8 million. DGS will work on the following projects:

Advertisement

86th Street Frontage Road Phase 1 – between 93 Avenue and 96 Avenue, (east of the High School); Phase 2 of this project, from 96 Avenue to 98 Avenue is currently budgeted to be completed next year. This road is now gravel, and this will be a full reconstruct with base construction, storm sewer, LED streetlights, curb and gutter, asphalt and water valve upgrades.

113th Avenue between 102 Street and 103 Street – this project is for the replacement of the A/C water main, full base construction, installing proper storm sewer, adding sidewalk and LED street lighting. This area is currently deficient in all of this infrastructure.

103rd Avenue between 102 Street and 104 Street – this project is for full base construction, installing proper storm sewer, adding sidewalk, LED street lighting, replacement of sanitary sewer and upgrade to water services. This area is currently deficient in all of this infrastructure.

111th Avenue between 106 Street and 108 Street – this project is for full base construction, installing proper storm sewer, adding a sidewalk. LED street lighting and the installation of water main for increased looping in the area. This area is currently deficient in all of this infrastructure.

Lane south of 100th Street between 100 Street and 102 Street – this project is part of the downtown revitalization plan. The paving of this lane to improve drainage and accessibility was one of the critical components.

The City received three complaint submissions for the work with Knappett Industries bidding $4.5 and L.B. Chapman Construction bidding $4.7. One bid from G. Baumeister Ltd did not meet the requirements of the tender.