CRA scammers continue to target the Peace region

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP have received countless phone calls reporting aggressive contacts from people claiming to be collecting money for the Canada Revenue Agency.

The scam often involves telling the victim that taxes are owed and they must be paid immediately or there will be a warrant for their arrest. The caller will then request payment in the form of gift cards or prepaid credit cards. Callers may even “spoof” a phone number so that the call will appear as the CRA on call display.

Advertisement

Residents in the B.C. Peace are also sharing on facebook, copies of text messages that suggest in order to receive your child benefit payment, you should click a link to share your auto deposit information. Do not click the link.

Please keep the following information in mind:

There is no legitimate agency, CRA, RCMP, or otherwise, that will accept payment in the form of gift cards or prepaid credit cards.

If you feel the call may be legitimate, hang up the phone and look up the number for the CRA to call and get verification. Do not call back the number on your call display.

If the caller alludes to police or RCMP involvement, hang up and call your local RCMP or police detachment directly for verification.

Please report any calls of this nature to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre.ca. If you’ve received a phone call like this and paid out money or gift cards, please attend the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment to file a report.