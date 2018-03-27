Crews Continue to Clean Up Hydrochloric Acid Spill Near BC/AB Border

TUPPER, B.C. – Crews continue to clean up a hydrochloric acid spill near the B.C./Alberta border.

On Thursday, a tanker truck and pup trailer ended up in the ditch with the pup trailer landing upside down. Initial reports suggested the tanker wasn’t leaking, but further investigation discovered over 17,000 litres of hydrochloric acid had leaked.

Advertisement

On Saturday, two vacuum trucks continued to remove hydrochloric acid at the vehicle accident site. Environmental consultants built a dam at the mouth of the unnamed creek that was impacted, which flows into Albright Creek. A vacuum truck was stationed there overnight Saturday to remove any product that accumulates at the dam.

A plan was created for flushing the product, collecting it and then disposing of it offsite. Flushing began on Monday, March 26th, 2018 and Environmental Emergency Response Officers (EEROs) are currently still on-site overseeing the cleanup.

Both upstream and downstream of the mouth of the unnamed creek, water quality samples were taken at Albright Creek. Field screenings showed no pH spike in Albright Creek.

An environmental consultant, ultimately hired by the spiller, will be preparing an impact assessment for the waterways that are potentially affected.