Crews doing maintenance on Blue Grave Creek Bridge this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace crews will be doing work on the Blue Grave Creek Bridge on the Upper Halfway Road for the first half of this week.

The bridge, which is located at the 73-kilometre marker of Upper Halfway Road, will also be closed Monday, March 12th until Wednesday, March 14th because of routine maintenance from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

YRB apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. If you require further information feel free to contact us by phone 250-262-2600 or email [email protected].