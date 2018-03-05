Cricket League seeking sponsors for new field renovations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cricket League is looking for sponsors for their new field renovations for the upcoming season.

Come spring, the Cricket League will be renovating a rugby field previously owned by the Moosemen Rugby Club just off of 269 Road.

“We are in need of sponsors for the renovations for the upcoming cricket season,” said President Joel David. “I would like to get sponsors lined up by March or April at the latest.”

David, who is originally from South India, has lived in Fort St. John for roughly three and a half years and has played the sport for his entire life, adds the sport has seen more involvement on this side of the globe over the years that he has been involved with it.

“The sport actually originated in Canada,” added David. “Most people think of Canada as a hockey and football country, but cricket is gaining popularity.”

Before the season starts a new shed needs to be built for the umpires, bleachers put in for cricket watchers and modify the field for the season opener in June.

For more information or to sponsor the league visit: www.northpeacecricket.ca or contact Joel David by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-263-5024.