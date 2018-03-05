News

Regional Davies to open Fort Nelson’s first provincial constituency office later this month By Chris Newton -

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Peace River North MLA Dan Davies will be opening a second Constituency Office in Fort Nelson later this month.

The office will be located at Unit #103, 5420 50th Avenue North, Fort Nelson BC. The announcement marks the first time that Fort Nelson will have an MLA constituency office.

“I need to make sure the Northern Rockies is heard, now more than ever. This is one of the tools I can use to make that happen” said Davies. “My office is open and it will be the hub for dealing with constituency casework. My staff and I are here, and we’re looking forward to serving the Northern Rockies. We are here to help.”

During his election campaign last May, Davies pledged to be open, accessible and available to his constituents. He committed to opening and staffing a constituency office in the Northern Rockies.

Davies also announced that Kim Eglinski will join his team as the new Constituency Assistant for the Northern Rockies. Eglinski is a long-time resident of Fort Nelson who has served the community in several capacities for over 25 years. Davies said that he and his constituency assistant in Fort St John, Tamara Wilkinson, look forward to working with her.

The office will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed for lunch between 12:00 and 12:30. Davies added that a barbecue is planned in early April to celebrate the grand opening of the office.