Dawson Creek RCMP close highway after gun pointed at driver

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP closed Highway 97 Saturday after a firearm was pointed at a female driver near the Groundbirch Store.

On Saturday, March 24, the RCMP received a report of a male passenger pointing a firearm at a female driver. The male passenger allegedly pointed the gun at the female driver after a verbal argument.

The gun was described as a short barreled ‘old time’ looking gun.

The Dawson Creek RCMP located the vehicle on the side of the highway and conducted a high-risk takedown of the four occupants of the vehicle.

Due to the risk posed to both public and police, the highway was closed by officers for a short period.

All of the occupants were taken into custody and after a quick search of the vehicle for officer safety reasons a sawed-off shotgun was located.

The vehicle was seized so that a search warrant could be completed to conduct a more thorough search of the vehicle as the located shotgun did not match the description provided.

Three out of the four occupants were released shortly afterwards.

The fourth male passenger, who is suspected of pointing the firearm was held. In addition to charges stemming from this incident, the male also had several outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction.

Once the vehicle was searched, the RCMP found a second sawed-off shotgun.

One of the guns seized after a gun was allegedly pointed at driver on Highway 97 South by Groundbirch – RCMP