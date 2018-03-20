Dawson Creek RCMP looking for Madelyn Whyte

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are once again looking for Madelyn Whyte.

Whyte was reported missing on Monday, March 19 and the RCMP have searched areas of Dawson Creek she has been known to frequent with no success. The RCMP say multiple people have said they haven’t heard from Whyte since Sunday afternoon.

The RCMP also said she has been known to leave town on short notice and may no longer be in Dawson Creek.

Madelyn Whyte is described as aboriginal, five foot two, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes.

On December 26, 2017, the RCMP in Dawson Creek put out a similar request looking for help to locate Whyte. She was found the next day.