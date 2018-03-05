News Early Years Health Roundup taking place March 7th for children aged zero to five By Chris Newton -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Early Years Health Roundup will be taking place on at the Totem Mall.

The event is for kids up to the age of five, and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event is free to attend and includes dental and vision checks, hearing information, face painting, early literacy activities, infant development information, a hand washing demonstration, resources and community information, a developmental questionnaire, as well as experts on car seat safety and from the local fire department.

The event is currently looking for volunteers and face painters to help out.

If you can help, contact Heather McBryan, Early Years Community Development Coordinator at [email protected] or (250) 261-6278.