Eight new paramedics and two new ambulances coming to the Peace Region

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Emergency Health Services announced today that eight new paramedic positions and two new ambulances will be coming to Fort St John and Dawson Creek later this year.

Currently, both communities have been staffed by a mixture of full-time and on-call paramedics. BCEHS says the addition of eight new paramedics will allow for a more stable staffing model in Northeastern BC.

“This investment will help improve access to care for people living in the Peace Region,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “These additional ambulances and full-time positions will help strengthen health-care services the community counts on, and make sure paramedics are there when people need them.”

In addition to the eight full-time positions, the two new ambulances will help make sure resources are available to respond to medical 9-1-1 emergencies and will be available to assist with scheduled hospital transfers. The new ambulances will also be able to assist the nearby communities of Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge and Hudson’s Hope when needed.