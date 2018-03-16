Elks Speed Skaters headed to Abbotsford for CanWest this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Elks Speed Skating Club members will be heading to Abbotsford to compete with CanWest Team B.C. at the Canada West Short Track Championships this weekend.

Elks members Joshua Telizyn, Brooke Braun and Sidney Bennie were selected to race on the team after their performances at Short Track Provincials in early March. They will be competing against skaters from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and The Northwest Territories.

At Provincials in the boy’s 15-year-old category, Joshua Telizyn collected 1,666 points and third place. While on the girl’s side, in the 12-year-old group Bennie finished with 1,710 points good enough for fifth overall. Brooke Braun in the 14-year-old category placed third after racking up 2,841 points.

“The kids have been preparing pretty hard for this event,” said head coach Richard Stickel. “Being the last skating meet of the season the kids want to end it on a high note competing against the best from Western Canada.”

All skaters will compete in four events.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday in Abbotsford.