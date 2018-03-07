Elks speed skaters land spot on CanWest Team B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Elks Speed Skating Club members were participating in the Short Track Speed Skating Provincials in Abbotsford last weekend.

In the Boys 14 age group Nyam Newlove placed second overall with 2,841 points. In the 15 years old category, Joshua Telizyn collected 1,666 points and third overall. Matthew Mitchell crossed the finish line in the fourth spot in the aged 12 group with 2,237 total points.

On the Girls side of things, Brooke Braun placed third in the 14-year-old category with 2,841 points, Hannah North placed seventh in the 13 age group with 1,178 points. In the 12-year-old group, Sidney Bennie crossed the finished line with 1,710 and fifth spot overall.

Meanwhile, Dawson Creek skaters all competed against thirteen-year-olds, including Bryn Hallam who came in fifth in the Girls division with 2,114. Matthew McRae was seventh after getting 1,314 and Ethan Halverson was eleventh with 580 points in the Boys division.

All skaters competed in four events.

Braun, Bennie and Telizyn will represent the Energetic City on the CanWest Team B.C. at Short Track Speed Skating Nationals in Abbotsford on March 21st and 22nd.