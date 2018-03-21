Emergency Water shut off on 86 street in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City staff are working to repair a water main break.

The water main broke Tuesday evening and staff have implemented an emergency water shut off for residents in the area of 86 street between 89 avenue and 85 avenue.

Crews are still working to fix the break and water will remain off in that area until the repairs are completed.

At this time, the City doesn’t have an estimate on when repairs will be completed.

The City says they will be updating their Facebook page with further information throughout the night.

Residents are encouraged to bring clean potable water home with them.