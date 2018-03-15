Epscan and Highmark winners of combined soccer tourney this past weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Men’s and Women’s Soccer League’s held a combined year-end tournament at the Kids Arena Fieldhouse last weekend.

A total of 20 teams comprised of six men’s, six competitive women’s and eight recreational women’s teams competed in the event.

In the Men’s League, Epscan claimed top spot as they defeated Hose Headquarters 5-2 in the finals. In the Women’s Recreational Division, Highmark got the better of Aftershock in penalty kicks 2-1 after being tied at twos after regulation time. Finally, in the Women’s Competitive Division, KBRD Mean Green and D&D were set to square off but because of injuries to players on both teams, they decided to not play the final.