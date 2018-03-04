Eyewitnesses reporting crash on South Taylor Hill

12:30a.m. UPDATE – The Highway is open in both directions.

11:00 p.m. UPDATE – Drivebc.ca still says the Highway will be closed until 3:30 a.m. Mountian time Monday. For updates throughout the night visit www.drivebc.ca

9:30 p.m. UPDATE – Drivebc.ca continues to say the Highway will be closed until at least 3:30 a.m. Mountain time Monday. The next update on the status of the Highway will be issued at 11 p.m.

6:40 p.m. UPDATE – Drivebc.ca says the Highway will be closed until at least 3:30 a.m. Mountain time. The only detour they recommend is using the highways through Chetwynd and Hudson’s Hope.

6:00 p.m. UPDATE – Drivebc.ca says there is no current estimate on when the Highway will re-open. They list the best detour as going back through Chetwynd and Hudson’s Hope.

5:45 p.m. UPDATE – Eyewitnesses in the area of the collision say they are being told it will be several hours before the Highway will be open again. Official information about the closure or the collision has not been released as of yet by authorities.

Here is a photo of the scene.

ORIGINAL POST

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A number of eyewitnesses are reporting that Highway 97 is closed at the top of the South Taylor Hill because of a collision.

The first report came in at 4:55 p.m. from Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier, who was driving on Highway 97 headed to the Fort St. John Airport. Bernier said that the crash, which involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck, had occurred just moments before he happened upon the scene. According to Bernier, the crash is located roughly 300 metres from the chain-up area at the top of the South Taylor Hill, and that emergency crews were just arriving on the scene when he arrived. He added that the crews at the scene have closed the highway in both directions.

Several other motorists have also messaged Energeticcity.ca to report the crash, though at this point, there’s no word about the crash from DriveBC.ca or the RCMP. There were also no vehicles visible on the DriveBC highway cam at the top of the South Taylor Hill as of 5:06 p.m. MST.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.